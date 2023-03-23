A construction worker was seriously injured when a skid-steer backed over him at the Piedmont Elementary work site last Thursdayg, sheriff’s reports say.
Maurice Moore, 72, of Parrottsville, was airlifted to UT Medical Center after initial treatment by Jefferson County EMS, Deputy Dedra Johnston reported. Sheriff Jeff Coffey reported Tuesday that Moore was being treated for mutliple bone fractures at the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.