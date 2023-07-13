SMIS distributes funds raised through auction of iris plants

The Smoky Mountain Iris Society presented donations during a recent meeting at Jefferson City Public Library. Those giving and receiving contributions included (front row, left to right) Rebecca Anderson, Smoky Mountain Iris Society (SMIS); Carl Stone, Air Force veteran and SMIS member; Julianne Martin, SMIS; Bev Kramer, Parrott-Wood Library; and Emily Shade, Jefferson City Public Library; (back row, left to right) Kayden Poe and Kristin O'Connor, Humane Society of Jefferson County; and Katelyn Bogs, Dandridge Memorial Library. – Mark Brown | The Standard Banner
Those who love irises tend to be passionate about the flowers.
That was the case on January 29, 1920, when the American Iris Society was founded at its meeting, held in New York’s Bronx Park. It was likewise the reason the Smoky Mountain Iris Society (SMIS) was established a year ago as an affiliate of the national organization.
