Squad memorializes founding member Garland McCoig

Rescue Squad Capt. J. Ray Walker (right) presents family members of Garland McCoig with a plaque memorializing his service to the organization. From left are Garland’s son Bud, daughter Brenda Holland, and son-in-law David Holland. – Steve Marion | The Standard Banner
Members of the Jefferson County Rescue Squad recently observed a milestone in their organization’s history — the passing of the last surviving charter member.
At their most recent meeting, Squad Members memorialized Garland McCoig, who died in July 11 at age 92. McCoig, who served for years as the squad’s leader, was also one of a dozen local men who gathered in 1963 to found the organization.
