City of White Pine received a $140,000 matching grant for Parks and Recreation Thursday, September 30. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) Recreation Resources matched White Pine’s $140,000 commitment to help with upgrading Lion’s park lighting for the football and softball fields. This was part of White Pine’s Master Plan started three years ago. To date White Pine has received nine grants totaling over $500,000. Pictured receiving the check from left in front are White Pine Alderperson Carolynn Voiles, TDEC Representative Anna Marshall, White Pine Mayor Fred Taylor, and White Pine Alderperson Tyler Marshall. In back from left are TDEC Representative John LeCroy, Jamison Sliger, and Gerald Parish. – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER
