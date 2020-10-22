NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee’s Unified Command Group announced the launch of a new website Tuesday to provide COVID-19 data, additional health information and relevant updates to Tennesseans. The site is now available at COVID19.tn.gov.
“This new site will help Tennesseans quickly and easily find important information as they navigate decisions for themselves and their families,” said Governor Bill Lee. “We are committed to acting in the most transparent manner possible and are continuously working to ensure we provide timely and relevant data.”
