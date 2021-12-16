STEM Saturday comes back strong after year off

Rush Strong School student Sophia Ellison works with Melody Hawkins, part of the JCHS chapter of the Science National Honor Society, to clean up following an “elephant toothpaste” experiment. The December 4 STEM event drew select elementary and middle schoolers from across the county. In the back, Honor Society members Kellie Ivens and Emma Brewer work to tidy another lab station. MARK BROWN | THE STANDARD BANNER
Members of Jefferson County High School’s Science National Honor Society (SNHS) worked under the leadership of biology educator Haley Gentry to educate and entertain dozens of elementary and middle schoolers on the morning of Saturday, December 4.
“We invited sixth-graders to joins us because the pandemic kept the event from happening last year,” noted Gentry.
