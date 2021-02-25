A space heater may have caused an early morning fire Monday that destroyed a building used for storage and commercial laundry in New Market, firefighters report.
Dandridge Fire Chief Andy Riley reported that firefighters responded to 248 Meadows Drive at 6:46 a.m. The fire had already spread through the 12 by 24-foot building owned by Charley and Sherry Davis, but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading, though there was some heat damage to a truck parked nearby.
