A Strawberry Plains man is being treated at University of Tennessee Medical Center after being shot in the neck at his apartment Tuesday afternoon, Sheriff Jeff Coffey reported.
Dispatched at 4:47 p.m. to 2812 Daybreak Way, officers found 40-year-old Jason Letiez Martins sitting against the kitchen wall holding his neck, according to a report filed by Deputy Chad Dunlap. Also in the apartment was a 28-year-old woman described by officers as a witness.
