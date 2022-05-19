Investigators are still looking for a second man believed to have been involved in the shooting of a 19-year-old White Pine man, who was found lying in a roadway May 5, Sheriff Jeff Coffey said this week.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was treated and released at University of Tennessee Medical Center. Responding to Bridle Way at 9:41 a.m., White Pine Police found the man lying in the roadway. Deputies began a search of the area after obtaining a description of two Hispanic male suspects dressed in all-black. They used a tracking dog and advised local residents to stay inside during the search.
