Deputies tracked the cell phone of a Talbott man to a nearby school parking lot late last Wednesday night after he called 911 to report that he had shot his wife at their home, Sheriff Jeff Coffey reported.
Kenneth John Belcher, 52, of 982 Ingram Road, was located inside a gray pick-up truck in the back parking lot at Mt. Horeb School within four minutes of the 11:44 p.m. call.
