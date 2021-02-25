The TBI is asking for the public’s help as it continues to investigate the 2010 homicide of a Newport woman whose body was found near an interstate rest area in Jefferson County.
State highway workers doing maintenance in the area discovered the body of Bernice Cutshall, 35, shortly before 9 a.m. on November 15, 2010. Cutshall, whose nickname was “Little Bit,” was a Marshall, North Carolina, native who had recently moved to Newport, investigators said at the time. They did not reveal the cause of death but indicated that they believe her death was the result of a homicide.
