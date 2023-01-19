With much ground to cover and many more stones to overturn, White Pine Council started the year with action on key items.
Following a period of negotiations with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), a motion was approved to accept and sign the “final offer” extended by the state on a Consent Order that includes extensive requirements for the town. Chief among them is the complete inspection, video, and repair of the town’s entire wastewater collection system within an 18-month timeline. In the interest of cost and time to complete this specialized work, the town selected M & M Pipe Services’ bid for $368,654.58. Mayor Fred Taylor stated that “the town has the funds in reserve” for this expense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.