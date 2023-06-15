TDHA expands mortgage assistance to first responders

FirstBank City President Debbie Stepp and VP/Branch Manager Vicki Fowler listen to TDHA Executive Director Ralph Perrey as he details the Homeownership for Heroes program expansion. He said the THDA-supported program now offers mortgage assistance opportunities to police officers, firefighters and other first responders. – Mark Brown | The Standard Banner
The Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA) has broadened its Homeownership for Heroes program to cover first responders in an effort to help the public servants purchase houses in their work communities.
THDA Executive Director Ralph Perrey shared that news while in Jefferson City recently as part of a grant celebration for Jefferson County Habitat for Humanity’s new Racine Ridge project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.