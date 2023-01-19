The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and the City of Jefferson City are launching an online survey for those who use U.S. Highway 11E. It will be open for public input until Wednesday, February 15.
The US11E corridor study is designed to engage drivers and passengers in an effort to improve overall safety, along with traffic flow and operations for all transportation modes along U.S. Highway 11E within Jefferson City’s boundaries. The study area includes U.S. Highway 11E from West Andrew Johnson Hwy to East Andrew Johnson Highway and State Route 92 from U.S. 11E to George Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.