Teacher surprised with $10,000 WGU scholarship

JCHS literacy coach Julie Bolling is handed a $10,000 check by Kimberly K. Estep, Chancellor of WGU Tennessee, as Principal Randy Rogers looks on. Bolling received the Tenn-K scholarship to pursue a master's degree in Curriculum and Instruction. – Submitted
DANDRIDGE - WGU Tennessee – a nonprofit, online university – recently surprised Jefferson County High teacher Julie Bolling with a $10,000 Tenn-K Scholarship. The $10,000 scholarship will help cover her tuition as she pursues a master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction at the university.
Bolling, of Dandridge, learned that she had been awarded the Tenn-K Scholarship during a surprise ceremony at Jefferson County High School with Principal Randy Rogers, her fellow teachers, and Kimberly K. Estep, Chancellor of WGU Tennessee.
