Teague Series begins 2023 season at FUMC Jeff City

Jefferson City’s First United Methodist Church launched its 2023 Thomas S. Teague Concert Series with a winter recital early this month.
Featuring FUMC musicians Dr. Brandon Hollihan and Dr. Junghwa Lee, both of whom are also members of Carson-Newman University’s music faculty, the event offered a seasonal program that had been rescheduled from December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.