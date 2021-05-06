An ultrasound technician was acquitted of sexual battery charges following a jury trial in Circuit Court last week.
The jury found Steven Ray Dickerson, 66, of 1725 Russell Avenue, Jefferson City, not guilty of two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure following the two-day proceeding before Circuit Judge Duane Slone last Thursday and Friday.
