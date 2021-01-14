New Market Police officers and Constable Frank Solomon were given awards of excellence by the city for apprehension of a suspect charged with armed robbery, drug possession, and illegal weapons on January 7. Pictured left to right are New Market Police Chief Chuck Devotie, Officer Jerry Fugate, Constable Solomon, and Mayor Danny Whillock. – KIMARY CLELLAND | THE STANDARD BANNER
A New Market teen was arrested on aggravated robbery and multiple other charges last Thursday after an armed confrontation at a local convenience store and a break-in at the pizza shop next door.
New Market Police Chief Chuck Devotie reported that Jose Damian Jimenez, Jr., 19, of 947 West Old Andrew Highway, is charged with two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of aggravated robbery, felony vandalism, misdemeanor vandalism, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, drug paraphernalia possession, sale and delivery of marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, possession of a prohibited weapon, and theft over $1,000.
