County officials are finalizing a short-term lease that will allow two public offices to move to the First Horizon Bank building while water damages are repaired at the historic courthouse, Mayor Mark Potts said.
A water leak that occurred during the Christmas “bomb cyclone” freeze damaged both the County Archives and the Register of Deeds offices, as well as other areas of the courthouse. Belfor Restoration Company is leading clean-up and repair efforts that will include new flooring, painting, and roof work, which officials expect will be covered by property insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.