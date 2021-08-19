Jefferson Memorial CEO Colin McRae explains how the new Volunteer Surgery Center was established, prior to Wednesday afternoon’s ribbon-cutting to mark its official opening. At right is Steven Amos of the Morristown Chamber of Commerce. – DALE GENTRY | THE STANDARD BANNER
Tennova Healthcare, along with partner physicians, held ribbon-cutting ceremonies yesterday, officially opening Volunteer Surgery Center, located at 6242 West Andrew Johnson Hwy in Talbott.
The 12,000-square-foot Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) offers outpatient surgeries which do not require an overnight hospital stay. Patients will have their elected surgery, recover in the facility with skilled perioperative nursing staff, and then be discharged to go home.
