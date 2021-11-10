At the recent announcement of a $1 million Tennessee Housing Development Agency grant are (from left): Field Representative Tammy Merritt from U.S. Rep. Fleischmann’s office, TCAC Administrative Assistant Pam Nichols; TCAC Executive Director Retha Patton, TCAC Deputy Director Kelsey Parks, TCAC Depot Director Missy Ayers, TCAC Housing Programs Manager Shannon Delk, TCAC Homeownership Program Manager Michelle Bazzano, TCAC AmeriCorps Coordinator Hayley Samples, TCAC AmeriCorps Director Rebecca Grubb. – SUBMITTED
The Tennessee Housing Development Agency awarded a $1 million grant to the Tennessee Community Assistance Corporation that will be used to construct new and affordable single family housing in rural East Tennessee.
A public meeting next Wednesday, November 17, at the Jefferson City Public Library (108 City Center Drive) will provide information to interested people. The meeting is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. in the library’s community meeting room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.