Roger Byrd (right) said Jefferson City’s old downtown offered plenty of room, as it was a bit out of public view and that Main Street’s level surface made it the perfect place to load the Hawk Collection. He and Avery Huff talked about the 1970 Plymouth Superbird as it was being loaded three weeks ago. The machine is one of four slated for Mecum’s January event in Kissimmee, Florida. – MARK BROWN | THE STANDARD BANNER