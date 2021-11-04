The soundtrack for this story begins with muscle car power.
The bubbling purr of a 1970 Plymouth Superbird with a V-Code 440 engine and six-barrel carburetor, along with several of her Mopar cousins, laid the backbeat. Ford trucks and a Honda motorcycle added tones that were punched up by the raw energy of a one-time Hardees branded, NASCAR racer from Cale Yarborough’s stable.
In all, a baker’s dozen of vehicles were recently loaded in Jefferson City on semi-trucks bound for automobile auctions.
While the subject of the story is a dozen or so collector rides, the star of the epic is the late Walter Hawk. Although the Jefferson City businessman passed away a year ago from COVID, he remains legendary in terms of his business acumen, personality, international connections and ability to make deals.
“He was pretty private,” said Martha, his wife of 51 years. “Ever since I can remember, he liked cars. He used to buy cars, sell cars and trade cars. He liked them a lot but he didn’t want a lot of attention about having them.”
The proof of his widow’s statement is in the number of local people who have learned there was such a thing as a “Walter Hawk Collection,” since Mecum Auctions signed a deal to move the steel through a pair of sales events. Until last month, they all but secretly resided in a Jefferson City lair from which they were stirred only for transport.
The first event, held three weekends ago, was the renown company’s first ever auction in Chattanooga. Nine pieces of Hawk’s stable sold on Saturday, October 16, which fell by circumstance one year and a day after his passing.
“Mecum is the largest automotive auction company in the world with the most extraordinary variety of vehicles” noted Motor Trend Group Global President and GM Alex Wellen. The executive made his claim just last week while touting the fact that his television network will carry Mecum auctions beginning in January, which will likely include the second portion of the Hawk Collection at Kissimmee, Florida – sometime between January 6 and 15 (see box).
Successful businessman
The backdrop for the assemblage of vehicles is the fact that Hawk, a Parrottsville native and onetime Magnavox line supervisor, turned his gun hobby into a wildly successful business. In 1969 he founded Midsouth Shooters Supply, which rapidly became a regional go-to for all manner of reloading equipment, ammunition and firearms.
The bulk of his business soon blossomed beyond local customers and drew interest from all over.
“I started out in 1979 by packing boxes with guns and other things and shipping out all over the world,” recalled Roger Byrd last month, as he and Martha talked about Hawk. By the time the couple sold the business and divested themselves of all the guns and supplies, there were new hobbies to take the place of trap shooting, which was something both Hawks had enjoyed for a time.
Hawk had been using spare time and a modest amount of well-spent money to build an enviable grouping of automobiles. The couple, who began as teenage sweethearts, would replace targets with the golf hobby, and they traveled a little, including a trip to New Zealand to visit one of their company’s best customers.
Ever a car guy, the collector automobile hobby came to Hawk during the 1970s and grew from there.
“When business would get slow, Walter would start looking at The Bargain Mart (a classified ad publication),” said Byrd, who has primarily spent his career working for Midsouth and then helping the couple since he graduated high school. “It was before the internet, so he’d start looking at The Bargain Mart and find these old cars.
“When he found something he liked, we’d take off and go get them if he could make a deal.”
Purchases made sense
Byrd said Hawk’s particular desire was to find a project that made financial sense, so most of what he purchased needed mechanical attention or bodywork, and often both. The two of them handled the engines, even to the point of rebuilding some, and Hawk would then find body shops to get them where he wanted them to be.
Byrd said Hawk collected most of them over 20 or so years, deciding fairly quickly when he thought a new acquisition made sense.
His ability to make deals was a transferable skill, says one who would know as well or maybe better than anyone else.
David “Dirt” King is a one-time keyboardist/vocalist who moved from making a living in rock ‘n’ roll and county music bands, including time touring with Carl Perkins and others, to guide work for hunting and fishing. By 1969, he was newly married, in “the gun business” and building his own loyal customer base.
Over time, the Clarksville dealer came to know about Midsouth Shooters Supply and Walter Hawk. A manufacturing rep the two businessmen shared told King in the early 1990s that Hawk was considering leaving the trade and that Midsouth might be on the market. King said it became a three year conversation that culminated with a transaction in 1995.
Asked by phone last week if he had a story or two about his friend and colleague of more than 25 years, Dirt responded, “Well, I don’t know if we have that much time. I know enough about Walter that we could spend the rest of our lives talking, really. He was an unbelievable character.”
King said he had worked unsuccessfully “to try and keep him in the game, but he wanted to be done. We have a very strong industry and Walter Hawk was a very important part of it.”
He said he learned lessons in their time together that still serve Midsouth well.
A favorite stems from Hawk’s story about flawed pieces in “a six-figure order of muzzleloaders.”
Of what was shipped, eight guns had manufacturing defects, so he returned them. Understanding the tendency some companies can have in delaying refunds or the replacement of returned items, King said Hawk set the resolution into motion from the start.
When the manufacturer dunned Midsouth for payment, Hawk responded that he had sent the check and they really needed to find it. And then, when threatened with cutting off further orders, King noted Hawk made a call.
“And Walter said, ‘I tell you what you better do, bub! Before you decide you’re not going to send me anymore, you need to go down to your return desk and get Joe, Fred, Helen, or whoever works down there to open my returns because your money has always been in one of those boxes.”
King paused a measure over speakerphone while driving back home to Clarksville from vacation.
“That’s one of the best moves I have ever seen. From then on, if Walter sent something back; well, it was the first thing they opened.”
Memorable purchase
As local businessman Avery Huff watched part of the collection be loaded a few weeks ago, he talked about his friend. He said he’s seen similar entrepreneurial genius from the man he grew close to over a couple or more decades.
A half-dozen years ago while Byrd was away on vacation, Hawk called Huff for help in transporting part of a 1950 Mercury that he had purchased at a regional auction. With his son Dyron, who was on break from medical school, he made the trip to collect the project piece that the previous owner’s widow consigned.
“It was a shell,” said Huff while watching the last third of the collection go on a semi. “It didn’t have windows and there was a big 572 crate engine and not much else. Dyron and I pushed it up on the trailer to get it here.”
Once home, Hawk decided what he wanted.
The Mecum listing details the completed project. For all intents and purposes, it is a new 1950 hotrod. With a custom-built V-8 engine, it has a Spectre twin snorkel air intake, Winters aluminum intake and a Holley four-barrel carb. The chopped top coupe with an automatic transmission picked up bucket seats, a waterfall console, power windows, tinted glass, a Vintage Air system, Frenched headlights and custom trunk, along with a couple of more amenities.
And yet, what Huff most remembers is what the guys at the auction recalled his friend did the night it sold.
“They said ol’ Hawk walked in and said, ‘Now, boys, I’m buying this car. You can bid, but just know that I’m gonna buy it.’ And that’s exactly what he did.”
It is said he did not do a little bit of anything.
Everything done
‘150 percent’
“Walter gave everything he did 150 percent,” said Martha, who noted still loving and missing her partner daily.
“That’s right,” Byrd affirmed. “He read every night about things he wanted to know and do. And when they took up golf, he studied clubs and then he made them. He prepared and was always ready for whatever he wanted to do.”
The Hawks invested time in Palm Desert, California, where they bought some property, enjoyed friends and continued practicing their affinity for golf.
“Walter was club champion there twice,” Martha recalled. “He was really good.”
Byrd said Hawk’s natural inclinations for engineering and mechanics, which had served him well as a gunsmith, were likewise valued in club making, woodwork and engine repair.
Dirt King said Hawk’s keen insight told him when it was time to sell.
“He wasn’t clairvoyant but he got close to that. He knew the business was going to be so changed – just in the next months – and he wasn’t going to like or recognize it.”
The so-called improvements from an analog mail-order business to digital-based electronic processing were not advances for Hawk.
“Walter could make a decision about specific kinds of merchandise as quick or better than anybody I’ve known of in the industry,” King complimented. “He was unique when it came to that.”
The buying well, and then selling when the time was right, applies to the car collection.
Martha said while watching from the floor of the Chattanooga Convention Center, she thought, “Oh, they are so pretty up there, and then it was, oh, there they go.’”
Unexpected bonus
An unexpected addition to the story occured when Wetherly Frazier Kennedy’s family was on hand to bid for one of Hawk’s trucks.
As a White Pine girl, she had grown up with the Hawks being second parents due to her dad Wade’s and their friendship. They therefore became like bonus grandparents to her sons, now 20-year-old Keeling and 15-year-old Brooks.
“We’d go see them and the first thing they’d ask to do was go see his cars,” noted dad Mark Kennedy. “That became a ritual to them.”
They had their hearts set on the F350 and committed all they could to obtain it. Wetherly and her husband, Mark Kennedy, agreed to make their best play for it and ended the event as the new owners of the one-ton truck. It’s getting new brakes and such so it will be ready for the newly-permitted son, Brooks, to start driving soon.
A columnist for the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Mark Kennedy wrote a first-person perspective about the acquisition in a recent edition.
While keeping totals to themselves, Martha and Byrd said they were pleased with the Chattanooga event, and especially happy with Mecum Auctions. She was impressed that one of the company principals, Frank Mecum – who had flown into Morristown in August to see the collection for himself – sought her out after the collection sold.
“I’m still not sure how he found me,” she said.
Of the cars Mecum consigned for sale, seven are members of the Chrysler family and six of those are in the muscle car era of the late ’60s and early ’70s.
While he liked automobiles in general, as to collecting, Byrd was resolute.“Mopars were his thing. He loved them.”
Even so, Byrd said the collector really didn’t have a favorite.
Martha is a different story.
“I looked at that Daytona and thought, “I want to take you back home with me,” she said.
She noted having a couple of months to get used to the fact someone else will take it home from Kissimmee.
