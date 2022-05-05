'This Could Be Murder' to be performed at JCHS

The spring production of Jefferson County High School’s Theater Department will be eerily, intentionally well-timed for Friday the 13th.
A murder mystery-comedy, “This Could Be Murder” will feature sophomores, juniors, and seniors in the Theater Arts II class, under the direction of Joshua Davis. For Davis, “theater is all about collaboration within groups and the community” he said, such as having help with set design from art classes at the high school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.