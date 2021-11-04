Jefferson County Constable Jacob Thompson is currently serving as the secretary/treasurer for the Tennessee Constables Association.
Elected by the Association membership at the May annual meeting in Pigeon Forge, Thompson will serve for two years, with the potential to be reelected for a second term.
The Rocky Valley native is in his fifth year as Constable in the Fifth District, but his work has already garnered statewide attention. He was chosen as Constable of the Year last year by the Association.
“It’s an honor to have a chance to serve the Association,” Thompson said. “My goal is to take care of all my responsibilities, be there to help all members and officers, and hopefully leave the system a little better than I found it.”
Thompson, like all constables in the county, does his work on a mostly volunteer basis. Constables can be reimbursed for serving papers, but that’s not common in Jefferson County. The group even maintains their own patrol cars to standards. They meet monthly to coordinate plans and serve as an invaluable resource to the sheriff’s department and local police departments.
As secretary/treasurer for the statewide association, which has 142 members, Thompson is responsible for keeping up with the group’s business transactions and accounts, depositing and recording membership dues, maintaining minutes of meetings, receiving and recording training certificates, communicatiing plans for upcoming eents, issuing identification cards to constables who complete in-service training and submit dues, and managing the organization’s virtual training program.
Local constables have answered more than 650 calls for service already this year (as of late August), slightly more than by this time last year. Total calls during 2020 were 871, Thompson reported.
Constables provide back-up for county deputies and city officers on calls in their districts. They played a vital roll in the intensive manhunt that took place in August in New Market, when a car-jacker ditched his vehicle and fled on foot.
Thompson has certified advanced training in DUI enforcement, and he’s an advanced emergency medical technician, so he also acts as a first responder on medical calls. He is a Senior Firefighter with the City of Knoxville, works part-time as a dispatcher with Jefferson County E911, and volunteers with Lakeway Central Fire Department.
Thompson started with the New Market Volunteer Fire Department at age 15. He started working as a dispatcher in 2013 and has been with Knoxville Fire Department, where he is also a rescue technician and hazmat technician, for six years. He has also volunteered with Lakeway Central for the past six years.
He was elected constable in August 2016 and was sworn to a second term last year.
