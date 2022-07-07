A Florida man died Monday evening in a tractor rollover on property he had recently purchased in Dandridge, Sheriff Jeff Coffey reported.
Brian Charles Hazeltine, 47, of Lantana, was found pinned beneath the “rollbar” of his 2022 Massey Ferguson compact tractor when deputies, paramedics, and firefighters responded to 1007 Spring Creek Road at 8:27 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.