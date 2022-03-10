Trane gives boost to tiny house project

Some of the Career Technical Education students who worked on the high school’s tiny house project met with Nancy McBee of Trane (right) to give her a tour of the project after Trane donated a ductless mini-split heat pump. With them on the left are CTE Director Rebecca Campbell, Business Relations and Work-Based Learning Liaison Michael Phagan, HVAC Instructor Matt Barrett, and (at right) Structural Systems Instructor Steve Strange. The students pictured include John Bale, Levi Schrader, Dylan Belcher, Dylan Ashley, Dylan Ausmus, Caleb Smith, Taylor Kibodeaux, Bryce Taylor, Zach Grizzle, and Seth McGhee. – Steve Marion | The Standard Banner
Heating and cooling in the upscale tiny home recently completed by Jefferson County High School students is compliments of a ductless mini-split unit donated by Trane Corporation.
“When we saw plans for the tiny house, we thought it was a great project for the students and wanted to get behind it,” said Nancy McBee of Trane. “But when I saw it last week, the project completely exceeded all my expectations.”
