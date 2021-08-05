Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held Thursday afternoon at the Trilight Communications offices in Dandridge. Pictured from left are Trilight employees Shevon Hodges, Tammy Marshall, Jaleesa Carter, Wendy Burroughs and Shelli Hoskins; County Commissioner Katy Huffaker; AEC Manager Greg Williams; Trilight General Manager Eric Ogle; Trilight President Jonathan West; Chamber Chairman David Longmire; Chamber board member Cindy Holt; Trilight’s Jamie Meadows and Chad Dillon; and Conard Frye of AEC. In the back row, from left, are Trilight technician Brent Harrell; Chamber Interim CEO Diondre Jackson; Mayor Mark Potts; and Chamber board members Dr. Tony Miksa and Scott Schroeder. – DALE GENTRY | THE STANDARD BANNER
DANDRIDGE - Thursday afternoon’s ribbon-cutting at Trilight Communications not only celebrated the opening of its office, but two years of progress toward the goal of providing high-speed broadband to Jefferson and portions of three surrounding counties.
Trilight is partnering with Appalachian Electric Cooperative in a massive multi-year project to provide service to approximately 48,000 AEC customers in Jefferson and parts of Grainger, Hamblen, Knox, and Sevier counties.
