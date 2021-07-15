Those participating in Monday evening’s U.S. flag retirement ceremony included (front, left to right) Bradley Spoon, Della Poe, Vicki Knisley, Rebecca Hubbard, Emily Hubbard and Zack Taylor, Jr. On the back are (left to right) Dylan Tomm, Aaron Lee, Kevin Poe, Nathan Hubbard, Bud Smith, Russell Turner, Tyler Hubbard and Josh Knisley. – MARK BROWN | THE STANDARD BANNER
Representatives of the Dandridge VFW Post 3380, Boy Scout Troup 76, the Jefferson City Fire Department and others gathered Monday evening to properly dispose of hundreds of U.S. flags.
Flags are normally collected and destroyed annually, but the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent reset of social activities meant there had not been a local retirement ceremony for two years. Those on hand for the disposition were surprised to realize that as many as 500 of the emblems had been collected at various spots around the county.
