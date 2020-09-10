A driver who allegedly ran from the scene of a wreck Tuesday afternoon on Highway 11E faces drug and other charges, Jefferson City Police report.
One person was airlifted to University of Tennessee Medical Center following the 3:22 p.m. accident at 893 East Highway 11E, near the Rocktown Road intersection, Officer Josh Slone reported. The driver was allegedly located hiding in the woods nearby.
