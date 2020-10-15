Two people were injured last Thursday night when a car plunged down an embankment off River Road in New Market and struck a tree, troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol reported.
New Market Volunteer firefighters and paramedics with the Jefferson County Emergency Medical Service climbed down the steep embankment to a drainage area near the Holston River to bring the driver and passenger to an ambulance, said Capt. Sammy Solomon of the fire department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.