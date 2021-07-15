An accident at Nyrstar’s Immel Mine in Knox County killed one worker and injured two others, Knox County officials said Tuesday.
The accident, which is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration, stemmed from “fall of face, rib, side, or highwall,” in the mine, according to preliminary information on the MSHA web site. It’s the third fatality at a local Nystar facility this year and the second at Immel.
