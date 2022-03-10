Charges are pending after two New Market drivers who were injured in an exchange of gunfire that followed a road rage incident Monday afternoon, Sheriff Jeff Coffey reported.
Kassidy Blalock, 28, of 1059 Friends Station Road, and Brandynn Longo, 33, of 1176 Hinchey Hollow Road, were both listed in stable condition at University of Tennessee Medical Center following the incident, which occurred at about noon at the intersection of Flat Gap Road and Hinchey Hollow Road, the sheriff said.
