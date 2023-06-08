Jefferson County unemployment dipped to 2.7 percent in April, driven by a drop in the number of people looking for work and a slight uptick in jobs.
Figures from the state Department of Labor showed that 24,194 people had jobs in April, an increase of 24 over the previous month. At the same time the county labor force dropped by 146 people, to 24,853. The result was a reduction in the number of unemployed to 659, a drop of 170 compared to March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.