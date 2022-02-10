Following a strong statewide trend, unemployment in Jefferson County ended the year slightly higher, registering 3.3 percent in December.
The three-tenths of a point increase came as the result of more people entering the labor force than found jobs during the month. Figures from the Tennessee Department of Labor showed that 24,309 local residents had jobs in December, an increase of 238 over November. However, an additional 313 people entered the labor force, bringing that number to 25,129 in December. That resulted in 820 people left unemployed, compared to 745 in November.
