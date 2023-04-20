Jefferson County native and WBIR 10News anchor Katie Inman will keynote this evening’s United Way County Parade of Tables and Silent Auction, held at New Market’s Stanley Stables.
“United Way of Jefferson County represents 24 local agencies, so it’s the best way to support the most people in need,” said event coordinator Sally Roberts. “And we have a local board who works to make decisions that serve those who need assistance.”
