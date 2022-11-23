Up to the challenge

Fifty quilts down this year for the five winners pictured with Group Leader Kathleen VanOrsdel. From left to right are Shirley Dominick, Tracy Ray, Tonia Collins, Van Orsdel, Kathy Juroff, and Helen Bailey. – Jennifer Winkler | The Standard Banner
This past Saturday, members of the Jefferson City Quilters, the local chapter that creates and awards veterans with Quilts of Valor throughout the Lakeway Area, had their diligence and hard work generously rewarded.
Last fall, an anonymous, supporting member of the group that now lives out of state posed a challenge to all 30 members: anyone that completes 10 quilts in one year will be awarded $500.
