Veterans Memorial bricks discounted

White Pine Mayor Fred Taylor announced an updated program this week for the “buy-a-brick” program at the town’s Veterans Memorial.
Families can now purchase an inscribed memorial brick for the walkway at $50 instead of the previous $200. After experiencing problems with the legibility of inscriptions on the bricks already in place, the Town has also purchased replacements for all those already installed at the walkway, at no additional charge to the original purchasers.
