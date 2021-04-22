Tennessee schools will take a different approach to “virtual learning” next year, the state’s Board of Education decided last week.
The state Board agreed that, effective after Governor Bill Lee’s current “state of emergency” expires, virtual or distance learning — via computer and internet connection — will only be offered in districts that establish their own state-sanctioned virtual schools.
