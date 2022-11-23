Students in Jefferson County started their Thanksgiving Break early due to a wave of flu and other illnesses, Director of Schools Dr. Tommy Arnold reported.
Classes were scheduled to end Tuesday afternoon, but administrators decided to close Monday and Tuesday instead. The move is aimed at slowing the viruses before they can infect more students and also allows custodians to disinfect the schools for their return next Monday.
