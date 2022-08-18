Carson-Newman President Charles A. Fowler and his wife Sandra (center) lead new students and their families on the University’s Prayer Walk down Russell Avenue Saturday afternoon.. A Carson-Newman tradition, the event offers a time of prayerful transition for students as they begin their college years on the banks of Mossy Creek. Classes began yesterday on the Jefferson City campus. – C-N photo
JEFFERSON CITY – It’s a Carson-Newman University tradition that can be measured in some 450 steps. Less than a quarter of a mile. But what takes place within a six-minute walk, is remembered by families long after it’s over. Saturday, August 13, was no different, as new families experienced the event firsthand.
At the start of each fall semester, the University holds a ceremony, welcoming new students and their families arriving to campus. Held in the sanctuary of Jefferson City’s First Baptist Church, the gathering concludes with an annual event affectionately known as the “Prayer Walk.”
