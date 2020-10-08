Mary Darby is coronated as queen for the day and birthday girl by her Jefferson City Community Center water aerobics coach Marlene Holt at Tuesday morning’s surprise party. Darby said it was a delight to spend part of her day “with friends who feel like family.” – MARK BROWN | THE STANDARD BANNER
Mary Darby’s ride home from water aerobics class was like any other day until her neighbor, driver and classmate Dianna Douglas said she had dropped her change purse and needed to return to Jefferson City’s Community Center.
When Darby said she would “just stay in the car,” Douglas added to the ruse by telling her friend she needed help looking for it. She was therefore doubly caught off guard when she entered the room to “Happy Birthday to You,” saw decorations and realized the charade was all about her and the observance of her 97th birthday, which was the day before.
