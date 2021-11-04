Discussion was upbeat and hopeful Tuesday night as White Pine Council continued to pursue a balanced resolution for food truck vendors and “brick and mortar” establishments in town.
Mayor Fred Taylor suggested creating a three-tiered system of one day, one year, and an unlimited permit – with each being for up to twelve hours per day. Units must be truly mobile and removed from the site daily.
Police Chief Chad Cotter said he is in support of any resolution that the council deems suitable. However, he voiced concerns about enforcement potentially being a cumbersome daily routine.
On the heels of much discussion with various food truck owners and interested parties in recent weeks, Council member Tyler Marshall shared that three days per week seems to be the ideal number of days that most food truck vendors would be interested in, at one location. With this in mind, Marshall’s suggestion includes vendors selecting which days of the week they will be set up in town, and these days posted and visible for ease of enforcement. Should a food truck vendor wish to change their days, this would need to be updated on their application and permit.
Council Members Ronnie Dukes and Jarrad Stump voiced support for three-day permits with one-day permits remaining as a second option. Any frequency over three days per week would require a White Pine business license permit. A draft ordinance proposal on food trucks will be prepared for review at the December meeting.
Rec director grant
During the work session, Gerald Parish, Director of the Recreation Educational Service Division at the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, gave a presentation on the Tennessee Recreation Initiative Program (TRIP) grant to hire a Recreation Director.
This three year grant would assist with posting the job, fielding the best possible candidates, providing training, and matching up to $25,000 annually for the first two years to cover office equipment, salary, and benefits. The third year costs would be the full responsibility to the town. In the meeting, Council members unanimously voted to apply for this grant, determining it would be a very positive direction for the town.
Property purchases
After recent discussion with property owners, Council approved moving forward on purchasing the property adjacent to White Pine Fire Department, affirming that the needed funds are available in the department’s budget. Additionally, Council approved purchasing the property near the well, which will include removal of the house on site.
With the holidays around the corner, talks turned to planning the White Pine Christmas Parade and approval for a donation of $500 from the Town of White Pine to Christmas in Jefferson County.
The parade will be on Saturday, December 4 with lineup at 4 p.m. and the procession will begin at 5 p.m., specific details of the parade route will be announced soon.
