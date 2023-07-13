White Pine Council gave initial approval to beer ordinance changes during their beer board meeting last Wednesday evening.
The changes, which will be up for a final vote next month, include removal of the population-based limit on the number of permits, as well as a reduction in the “distance requirements” in the existing ordinance. The new ordinance passed unanimously following motions from Council Members Josh Sinard and Whitney Woods.
