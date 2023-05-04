White Pine Council members gave final approval Tuesday night to the rezoning of a small section of land off if Highway 25E from R-1 to M-2 – to help a solar project move forward.
Silicon Ranch is building the two-megawatt solar array and will use the area near what was the Wigington farm for an entrance. The rezoned area inside the city limits will be used for access and utilities – essentially serving as an easement – and will not contain any solar panels. The panels themselves will be installed on land that lies in the county.
