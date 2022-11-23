White Pine holds special program for Veterans Day

The students, staff, faculty, and administration of White Pine School welcomed local Veterans to honor their service to the country on November 10.
Veterans were honored with a student-led program highlighting the bravery and sacrifices made by all U.S. Veterans. Kindergartners marched around the school gym waving American Flags to welcome veterans, then presented them with tokens of appreciation. Eighth grader Brody Letterman led the student body in the Pledge to the Flag followed by 7th grader Kiya Lamb singing the National Anthem. Guests were then entertained by the 5th grade choir, singing "Let Freedom Ring."
