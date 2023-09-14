One of eight eighth grader girls will be crowned homecoming queen at White Pine School on September 19, prior to the Cyclones' game with Jefferson Middle. The queen will be crowned at 5:30, prior to the 6 p.m. kickoff.
Most Popular
Articles
- IN CONTROL: Patriots solidify themselves as region front-runners
- Elks dismantle Meadowview
- Price named JCHS tennis coach
- Hornets overpower Cyclones in matchup of unbeatens
- White Pine homecoming Tuesday
- Homeboy inspiration
- Lady Patriots get ’needed' win over Sevier County
- Rush Strong homecoming Tuesday
- Maury homecoming next Tuesday
- JCHS closes out IMAC slate
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.