Historical Society members worked hard to gather items for display in the windows of the gallery and the drugstore on Main Street, during History Month. Members are (left to right) Kay Serrett, Linda Kibodeaux, Penny Murphy, Jenny Strange, Laura Coffey, and Dale Snapp. – KIMARY CLELLAND | THE STANDARD BANNER

White Pine residents take pride in their annual Pinefest. This year, the traditional September festival was one more victim of COVID-19.

As a substitute, Mayor Glen Warren declared September White Pine History Month.

