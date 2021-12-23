White Pine receives AAA grant to be used for Traffic Safety

AAA Public Affairs Director Stephanie Milani presented a grant check to White Pine last week. Pictured from left are Chief of Police Chad Cotter, Milani, Patrolman Todd White, and Mayor Fred Taylor. – JENNIFER WINKLER | THE STANDARD BANNER
The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety has awarded the White Pine Police Department with grant funds totaling $3,238.00.
Patrolman Todd White applied for the grant in March of 2020, saying he “learned about this grant while serving as a Student Resources Officer (SRO) at Talbott Elementary several years ago and hoped it would be the right fit now for White Pine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.