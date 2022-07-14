White Pine Senior Center, tree projects nearly finished

Recent drainage improvements and paving at the White Pine Senior Center and Community Building during the spring months have been completed with only striping remaining for parking places. Debbie Collins, wife of Director Larry Collins, said she was very appreciative of Mayor Fred Taylor’s support for the seniors and their facilities.
Among other projects around town, a walk or drive down Main Street greeted passersby with a restoration at the town’s White Pine tree marker. In 1970, several local civic organizations united their efforts to commission and install a monument for a White Pine tree that was planted on Main Street to commemorate the town.
