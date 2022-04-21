Springtime will usher in a few paving projects around White Pine. The projects, in addition to the anticipated filling and use of the new wastewater treatment plant, were detailed during this month’s session of White Pine Council.
With $70,000 available in the general fund for paving projects this fiscal year, three projects were detailed and ranked in order of priority. The highest priority has been assigned to paving adjoined parking lots at the White Pine Senior Center and White Pine Community Building, located on Maple Street. The project will also include replacing existing drains, and adding a drain to the sidewalk area of the White Pine Community Building.
Depending upon the cost of this initial project, resurfacing the parking lot at Legion Field would likely be the next project addressed. The third project would likely be milling and resurfacing Maple Street from First Baptist Church to the traffic light on Main Street.
Newport Paving Company was awarded the bid for paving. Any projects not completed in this fiscal year, ending June 30, will be re-approached after the start of the next one in July.
A couple weeks into his new role, Richard Harnage was approved by Council to serve as the new Wastewater Operator. With previous experience with Morristown Utility Service, Harnage holds a Wastewater Treatment level 4 operator’s license, one tier above what is needed for the position.
Interim Public Works Director Bob Hardy said Harnage will be pursuing his Wastewater Collection license later this year.
Mayor Fred Taylor said he anticipates Arrowmont-facilitated training at the new wastewater treatment plant will be within the next two weeks, likewise the initial filling and use of the new plant.
In other action:
• Planning Commission approved the installation of a new LED sign on 25E by the Walters State Expo Center that will be used to inform the public of traffic flow patterns and events.
